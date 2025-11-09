'Not good' - Maresca makes Garnacho admission as Man United exit justified after impressive personal achievement

Alejandro Garnacho is showing the signs why Chelsea decided to take a gamble over the summer to sign him from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old, who signed a long-term contract after a fee of £40m plus a 10 per cent sell-on clause was agreed, has had a terrific week in a Chelsea shirt.

After scoring a brilliant goal against Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday night to help Chelsea claim a point in Azerbaijan, Garnacho followed it up with two assists during their 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Garnacho provided a cross for Malo Gusto to open the scoring, before teeing up Pedro Neto to seal the three points in west London.

As revealed by Squawka, Garnacho's two-assist display, on his 99th Premier League appearance, was the first ever time he has bagged more than one assist

It's clear to see Garnacho is enjoying himself at Chelsea, the opposite mood of how his spell at Manchester United ended.

In his 99th appearance in the competition, Alejandro Garnacho provided two assists in a Premier League game for the first time in his career. 🅰️🅰️



His game by numbers vs. Wolves:



35/38 passes completed

26 passes in the final third

9 touches in opp. box

9 crosses

3 chances… pic.twitter.com/heahvCDNlg — Squawka (@Squawka) November 8, 2025

Maresca has asked a lot of Garnacho, ensuring his demands keep the Argentine at the top of his game to get the best out of him.

Garnacho arrived at Chelsea having to catch up on both getting up to speed on Maresca's way of playing, as well as the fitness demands following a limited pre-season.

Maresca opened up on Garnacho's condition following his arrival at Chelsea, and how much the attacker has improved since settling in at Stamford Bridge.

"He arrived here from another club where he was not training 100 per cent so his physical condition was not good," admitted Maresca. "Slowly, slowly, now it's better.

Garnacho celebrates with Neto (right) after combining to add a third for Chelsea against Wolves. | IMAGO / Sportimage

"He's doing very well on the ball but he's doing very, very well off the ball. He knows that to play with us he has to be good on the ball and off the ball otherwise he's not going to play. We are very happy with him at this moment."

Teammate and fellow Argentine, Enzo Fernandez revealed his personal role to support Garnacho at Chelsea.

"I talk to him a lot, I want to help him, it's one of my responsibilities," Fernandez told ESPN's SportCenter.

"He chose Chelsea, he had many options and he chose to come here. I'm helping him a lot."

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves as Garnacho, Neto, Fernandez & Estevao shine

READ MORE: 'Everyone knows' - Joao Pedro makes Estevao claim after Chelsea's win over Wolves

READ MORE: 'I suffered a lot' - Enzo Fernandez confirms Argentina decision amid persistent injury