The FA have given Chelsea winger Pedro Neto a one-match suspension and a fine for "misconduct" following his red card during the team's recent Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Neto received two yellow cards that led to his second-half dismissal during the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

However, instead of promptly leaving the pitch, the Portugal international spent some time complaining to the match officials about the decision.

Having already served his one-match suspension for the red card in the following game against Aston Villa, the FA hit Neto with another charge for "improper" reaction to the sending off.

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The FA even alleged that Neto used "some abusive words" towards the officials during the incident.

The football governing body have now announced their verdict on the matter.

"Pedro Neto has been given a one-match suspension and a £70,000 fine for misconduct that occurred after he was sent off in Chelsea's Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday, 1 March," the official statement from the FA reads.

"It was alleged that the player acted in an improper manner by failing to leave the pitch promptly and/or using abusive words towards the match official/s following his dismissal in the 70th minute.

"Pedro Neto subsequently admitted the charge against him.

"An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and the written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course.

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This means Neto will be suspended for Chelsea's Premier League home fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Additionally, Neto could miss the upcoming Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA have launched a disciplinary proceeding against the winger for pushing a ball boy towards the end of the match.

Neto already apologised for his action, but as per UEFA's disciplinary regulations, he remains at risk of a one-match suspension in the competition.