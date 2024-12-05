Club World Cup draw in full: Chelsea learn Group Stage opponents for 2025 tournament
Chelsea have found out who they will be facing in the Group Stage of the 2025 Club World Cup.
The Blues qualified for the tournament following their Champions League triumph back in 2021 under Thomas Tuchel.
32 teams will compete in the tournament next year, with Chelsea one of the first sides named as participants.
The winners of the Champions League over the last three seasons (2021, 2022, 2023) - Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City - are set to be joined by the best-performing sides in the tournament in the same period.
With the competition taking on a completely new format, it will no longer be played in the middle of the season as was the case when Chelsea won it in 2022 - instead the Blues will play in the tournament next summer.
Enzo Maresca has now found out who his side will face in the tournament next summer, with the draw taking place in Miami.
Chelsea will face Brazil giants Flamengo, Mexican side Club Leon and Tunisian side ES Tunis (Esperance).
Maresca's men will play their opening match against Club Leon as they look to get off to a positive start before taking on Flamengo and finishing against the Tunisian side.
Elsewhere, the 'Group of Death' sees French giants PSG come up against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, South American Champions Botafogo and MLS side Seattle Sounders.
The full draw can be seen below.
Full draw:
Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami
Group B: PSG, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders
Group C: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Auckland City
Group D: Flamengo, Chelsea, Club Leon, ES Tunis
Group E: River Plate, Inter Milan, Monterry, Uruwa Red Diamonds
Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns
Group G: Man City, Juventus, Wydad, Al Ain
Group H: Real Madrid, FC Salzburg, Al-Hilal, Pachuca