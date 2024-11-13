Cole Palmer reveals surprising person who persuaded him to join Chelsea from Man City
Cole Palmer has revealed that he wasn't going to join Chelsea until being convinced to make the move to London by somebody close to him.
The 22-year-old lit the Premier League up last season after joining the Blues from Manchester City in a surprise move.
Palmer netted 22 Premier League goals and registered a further 11 assists despite Mauricio Pochettino's men underperforming last season.
Having started this season in just as fine form, Palmer has taken well to his new role as an attacking eight role under Enzo Maresca, who he previously worked with at Manchester City.
Chelsea fans will be hoping that this will long continue as Palmer is already looking to write his name in the history books alongside the likes of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard as goalscoring greats.
However, the move to Stamford Bridge nearly didn't go through as Palmer has recently admitted that he wasn't considering joining Chelsea until speaking to one of his close allies.
Speaking to GQ Magazine, Palmer revealed: “I wasn’t even gonna go (to) Chelsea. I got persuaded (by my manager)."
Palmer continued to discuss the days before his move to Stamford Bridge, admitting that he saw no future at Man City despite the departure of Riyad Mahrez, who was ahead of him in the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's mind.
“I just knew I wasn’t going to play as much as I wanted to. Even when I was going to England (camps) with younger age groups, you had players there who were playing in the league every week and you’re looking around thinking, I can play in the league.
“I remember training on a Wednesday at City in the afternoon, and the news was ‘they’re trying to agree a fee'.
“Every time the ball went out I’d ask the kit man or the doctor if they’ve agreed the fee yet.
“So I didn’t really get a chance to see many people and say I’m going. I just had to get my stuff. I messaged the group chat, said ‘Thanks and everything. I’m gone.’ That was it.”
Things went from good to great for Palmer in his first season at Chelsea, with the Blues putting together an impressive run at the end of the season to qualify for the Conference League.
Then, Palmer went to the European Championships with England, where he provided a sublime assist for Ollie Watkins in the semi-final before scoring the equaliser in the final - both acts of brilliance coming from the bench.
Despite England eventually falling to defeat against Spain in the final, Palmer showed his class in the world stage and is continuing to do so again this season at Chelsea.
Palmer has withdrawn from Lee Carsley's latest England squad, having carried a knock from Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.
Maresca will be hoping to have his talisman back and ready to go when the Blues return to Premier League action against Leicester City after the international break.