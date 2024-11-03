Cole Palmer injury update: Maresca offers latest after nasty Martinez tackle during Man United 1-1 Chelsea
Enzo Maresca has offered an update on Cole Palmer after the Chelsea star was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.
As Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Man United was coming to a close at Old Trafford, Palmer was fouled by Martinez, which VAR decided was not enough to upgrade to a red card.
Palmer, 20, controlled and flicked the ball over the centre-back's head and Martinez left his leg on his knee and brought him down, which visibly hurt Palmer on Sunday evening.
Chelsea came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against interim Ruud van Nistelrooy's side in the Premier League, courtesy of a sublime volley from distance by Moises Caicedo to cancel out Bruno Fernandes' penalty four minutes earlier in the 70th minute.
Referee Robert Jones' on-field decision of a yellow card was upheld by VAR officials Michael Salisbury and Nick Hopton, who decided it was only reckless and not serious foul play.
It was a decision that did not impress the Chelsea head coach, Maresca, who believes Martinez had no intention of going for the ball and only eyes for fouling Palmer.
He told reporters: "I don't think he has the intention of going for the ball. For me, it is clear.
"It was not the intention to go for the ball. He goes for the legs. There is no doubt about the decision. I think it is quite clearly a red."
Palmer was notably hurt after the challenge and Maresca confirmed the England international returned to the dressing room with an ice pack.
Maresca added: "He was in the changing room with ice. We are waiting now. Hopefully it is nothing."
Fortunately for Chelsea, Palmer will have a whole week to recover and get ready for their Premier League clash against Arsenal next Sunday. This is due to the attacker not being included in their Conference League, League Phase squad, so he will sit out of Thursday's fixture against FC Noah.