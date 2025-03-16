Enzo Maresca delivers Chelsea's Cole Palmer injury update as scan date revealed
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has delivered an injury update on Cole Palmer, confirming the midfielder needs a scan.
Palmer missed out on Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon after picking up an injury in training.
The Blues struggled to create without their talisman as they fell to defeat in north London, with fans becoming frustrated with the lack of attacking flair.
Mikel Merino's first half header was enough for Mikel Arteta's men to extend their lead to nine points over Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.
The Blues remain in fourth place, with Newcastle just two points behind and boasting a game in hand on Maresca's side.
Speaking after the match, the Italian confirmed that Palmer will need a scan after picking up an injury.
"He needs a scan," he said. "The scan is planned for Monday, tomorrow.
"I hope so (he will be back after the international break) but we will have to see. It's a muscle problem."
Maresca continued to confirm that Palmer will not join up with the England squad for Thomas Tuchel's first match as the head coach of the national team.
"I don't think so," he said when asked about Palmer being available for England. "It was from yesterday, a muscle problem.
"We don't wish a player to be injured but in Cole's moment, it could be good to give him a rest."
Chelsea will hope that Palmer can return to action after the international break alongside fellow attackers Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke who are working hard to return.
The Blues will need their best forwards if they are to finish the season strong and qualify for the Champions League, while also competing to lift the Conference League this season.