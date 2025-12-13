'Let's make things right' - Cole Palmer issues 14-word Chelsea message ahead of Stamford Bridge return

Cole Palmer is relishing his return to Stamford Bridge after a lengthy period on the sidelines with a groin problem.

The 23-year-old made his return to the Chelsea matchday squad at the end of November, before being handed minutes against both Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth.

Palmer was left out of the travelling squad which lost to Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek, with head coach Enzo Maresca managing the England international's return to full fitness.

He has trained with the squad this week and is expected to be in the squad to face Everton, who will be keen to extend Chelsea's winless run to five games in all competitions when they visit the capital.

How many minutes Palmer will play against Toffees remains unclear, including if he is to start against David Moyes' side, but the attacker's return in front of his home crowd will offer everybody a welcome boost.

Palmer shared his excitement for Saturday's clash as Chelsea bid to win their first game in five matches.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Finally back home tomorrow after a long time out. Let's make things right, together."

Enzo Maresca's latest Cole Palmer update offers Chelsea uncertainty

While Palmer's return is a huge boost for Chelsea, his situation needs to be continually monitored by the medical team.

Maresca has revealed Palmer's been getting 'mixed feeling' after 'feeling some pain' in his groin.

It is going to take time, how long remains unknown, until Palmer is fully fit and can play every single match - a situation Maresca is well aware of and bidding to keep on top of.

"With Cole, it’s just a matter of the more players you have that are good, the team is better," Maresca told reporters.

"In terms of the mixed feeling, he had a session with us, overall he was fine, but still it was a little bit painful.

"He was feeling some pain in his groin. It’s something we need to monitor. Hopefully it won’t be for the full season, but it’s something that is a little bit day-by-day. You can see it is getting better and then some days it can be worse.

"For instance, after Leeds it was completely bad the day after and he played half an hour. After Bournemouth it was okay and he played one hour. So there is not any sense to it, but it is the day-by-day that decides how he feels.

"At the moment, absolutely he is in that group that can’t start every game."