Cole Palmer & Mason Mount reveal whether they would celebrate against former clubs

Cole Palmer and Mason Mount have offered their stances over whether it's acceptable to celebrate against former clubs.

Both Palmer and Mount have finalised transfers in recent years, with the duo making switches in the summer of 2023.

Mount left Chelsea for Manchester United and Palmer headed from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

Palmer revealed Man City boss Pep Guardiola gave him the ultimatum after the 21-year-old requested to leave on loan. Guardiola told him he must leave permanently or remain at the Etihad. He opted to leave and test himself at Chelsea - a transfer which has been a huge success already.

"Initially I didn’t want to leave," Palmer told the Daily Mail.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

"I said I would go on loan and play for a year so I was ready for first team football more because I didn’t play a lot of minutes (last season).

"But then Pep said ‘you’re either staying or you’re getting sold’ and, so yeah, I just got sold."

Meanwhile, Mount left Chelsea after failing to agree a new contract and a decision was made to part ways in order for the Blues to cash in on the Englishman heading into the final year of his contract.

"I've made the decision to leave Chelsea," Mount said at the time of his departure.

"I feel you deserve more than a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I have been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

When it comes to celebrating against former clubs, Palmer has already scored against Man City since joining Chelsea, netting a stoppage time penalty to seal a 4-4 draw in November 2023. Meanwhile, Mount hasn't scored against Chelsea yet.

Among other players, Palmer and Mount were asked by the Premier League about not celebrating against former clubs.

Mount replied: "I think it depends how the game has gone. Maybe it's difficult to kind of, like, hold in the passion."

While Palmer coolly responded: "Don't bother me."

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Why Moises Caicedo has changed Chelsea style as goalscoring secret revealed

READ MORE: What Chelsea matches Romeo Lavia will miss as Blues confirm extent of injury

READ MORE: Revealed - The Chelsea first-team players on international duty in November