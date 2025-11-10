14 members of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea senior squad will join their respective national teams for the November international break.

Chelsea head into the November break following a stellar 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League, which sees the Blues positioning in third place behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

They are going strong in all competitions so far, with the Champions League and a Carabao Cup quarter-final coming up before the end of 2025 alongside their domestic campaign.

Maresca will now work with a select group of players at their Cobham training ground during the international break while a large Chelsea cohort joins up with their nations.

After drawing to Qarabag in the Champions League, the win over Wolves was much-needed for Maresca and the Blues. | IMAGO / Sportimage

One player who was set to head on international duty was Enzo Fernandez. However, a decision has been taken with Argentina to remain in England to recover from a knee problem.

READ MORE: 'I suffered a lot' - Enzo Fernandez confirms Argentina decision amid persistent injury

Pedro Neto will head on Portugal duty for their matches against Republic of Ireland and Armenia, while Reece James has been called up to the England squad against Serbia and Albania.

Andrey Santos, Estevao and Joao Pedro have been included in Brazil's squad for their friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia.

Filip Jorgensen links up with Denmark to play Belarus and Scotland. Malo Gusto has been included in the France squad to face Ukraine and Azerbaijan in the World Cup qualifiers.

Reece James is the only member of the Chelsea squad to be called up for senior England duty. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Marc Cucurella is in the senior Spain squad for Georgia and Turkey, while Marc Guiu is in the Under-21s to face San Marino and Romania. Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo joins up with Ecuador to face Canada and New Zealand.

Josh Acheampong, Jamie Gittens and Tyrique George will once again link up with the England Under-21s for their games against the Republic of Ireland and Slovakia.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina will be involved in the Under-21 training camp with the USA this month as they base themselves in Europe, with games against Denmark and Serbia.

The 14 Chelsea players on international duty

1. Pedro Neto (Portugal)

2. Reece James (England)

3. Andrey Santos (Brazil)

4. Estevao Willian (Brazil)

5. Joao Pedro (Brazil)

6. Filip Jorgensen (Denmark)

7. Marc Cucurella (Spain)

8. Marc Guiu (Spain - Under-21)

9. Malo Gusto (France)

10. Josh Acheampong (England - Under-21)

11. Jamie Gittens (England - Under-21)

12. Tyrique George (England - Under-21)

13. Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)

14. Gabriel Slonina (USA - Under-21)

