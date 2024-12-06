"The one everyone wants to win" - Palmer reveals Chelsea trophy dream
Cole Palmer has revealed the one trophy that he is determined to win during his time at Chelsea, and it comes as a surprise.
Despite an incredible breakout season last campaign, Palmer is yet to lift his first trophy at Stamford Bridge, with his side falling to defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.
The midfielder grew up around trophies as part of a successful development squad at Manchester City before appearing for Pep Guardiola's troph winning first team squad.
With the Blues competing in the Conference League this season, Palmer could lift his first trophy come the end of his second campaign in London, with the Premier League and FA Cup also up for grabs before Chelsea play in the Club World Cup next summer.
With the draw being revealed, Chelsea will no doubt be one of the favourites for the competition in North America, but Palmer has his eyes set on another trophy.
Speaking to YouTube channel Men in Blazers, Palmer was laid back in his interview as he revealed the one trophy that he is determined to get his hands on - and it isn't what Chelsea fans would expect.
"The Ballon d'Or,," he said. "That's the one everyone wants to win."
When continuing to expand on his desires for the near future, Palmer revealed what he believes will be success for Chelsea this season.
He said: (Qualifying for the) Champions League will be a success (this season). Hopefully winning a trophy too."
The Blues are in fine form and sit second in the Premier League, level on points with third-placed Arsenal and seven points behind leaders Liverpool.
Despite this, Enzo Maresca has downplayed Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League this season, and believes they are behind Liverpool and Arsenal in terms of their progress.
However, with a favourable run in December once they face Tottenham, Chelsea could close the gap before 2025 arrives and Maresca's outlook on the scenario may change.
Blues fans will be hoping to celebrate some form of trophy by the end of the season, while Palmer has his eyes set on the bigger picture and an individual accolade in his career.