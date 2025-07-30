Chelsea requested US President Donald Trump to be part of the 2025 Club World Cup celebrations, his son Eric has claimed.

Following a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on July 13 at MetLife Stadium, Chelsea were crowned Champions of the World and were recognised as the first ever side to win the Club World Cup, a newly-formatted competition.

After the full-time whistle blew in the United States, Chelsea made their way to collect their medals, passing co-owner Todd Boehly, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Trump, before waiting on the stage for club captain Reece James for the trophy lift.

As James entered last to collect his medal, he was handed the trophy by Trump on Infantino. Usually, the team would be left to lift the trophy to soak in the moment of their triumph. However, this was not the case at the Club World Cup final.

Despite Infantino stepping to one side, Trump remained on stage, to the confusion of Chelsea's players, who tried ushering the President off the stage but to no success. It caused confusion and resulted in Trump being at the centre of the Blues' trophy lift celebrations.

A few weeks on from the final, Trump's son Eric has spoken on the matter of his father being part of the celebrations, and insists Chelsea 'invited him to the stage because they said it would be the greatest honour of their life'.

“Well, listen, he’s the Commander in Chief of the United States of America," Eric told BBC Sport.

"In terms of FIFA, the winning team invited him to the stage because they said it would be the greatest honour of their life if the President of the United States could present the Club World Cup trophy to the team.

“And by the way, I was there, I was watching it, the place went crazy, and there’s no one that’s done more for sport than him, and I think in time that will be rewarded.”

Eric's claims haven't appeared to be backed up by any of the Chelsea squad, all of whom appeared incredibly confused by the situation.

How Chelsea players reacted to Donald Trump being part of the Club World Cup trophy lift

Reece James stated Donald Trump wanted to remain on stage, admitting: "They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay.

"He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment."

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer, who won the Man of the Match award in the final, said: "I knew he was going to be here but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes."