"We hope..." - Enzo Maresca challenges Chelsea star to rediscover goalscoring form vs Southampton
Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton could provide Christopher Nkunku with the perfect opportunity to get amongst the goals again.
Nkunku, 27, has only scored two goals in 22 appearances this season, albeit the Chelsea forward has largely featured as a substitute given head coach Enzo Maresca's preference of playing with Nicolas Jackson through the middle.
However, Jackson is sidelined until April with a hamstring injury which has seen Nkunku feature in Chelsea's last four league games, starting the last two against Brighton and Aston Villa, however the France international has yet to deliver a goal contribution.
His last goal, and assist, in the league came back in December against Tuesday's opponents Southampton, on a night where Chelsea claimed a 5-1 victory.
Nkunku has a point to prove, as do Chelsea, and Southampton arrive at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night sitting rock bottom of the Premier League on just nine points, 13 points from safety and looking destined to return to the Championship.
Southampton have conceded seven goals in their last two games, and with Chelsea scoring five at St Mary's back in December, Maresca's side should fancy their chances of netting several goals in the capital.
"We focus just to win the game, we don't think about goal difference," responded Maresca when asked whether Chelsea bettering their goal difference against Southampton could be helpful.
"In this moment, I don't think you have to think about that. We have 12 games to go, we are going to try and win as much as we can."
But Maresca believes the Southampton fixture could offer Nkunku an opportunity to contribute and rediscover his form in front of goal.
"We hope for him, but also the rest," added Maresca. "Christo didn't play a lot in the first six months and now he has started the last three games. Hopefully from now on, he can help us in terms of numbers."
11 of Nkunku's 13 goals this season in all competitions have come either in the Conference League, FA Cup or Carabao Cup.