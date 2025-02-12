Why Chelsea are confident they can cope with Nicolas Jackson injury absence - key reason explained
Chelsea are confident of coping with Nicolas Jackson's absence as head coach Enzo Maresca is left to find solutions.
Maresca has been dealt a significant blow in attack after scans on Wednesday revealed the extent of the 23-year-old's injury, which Jackson sustained during the 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League earlier this month.
Chelsea, who are also without Marc Guiu, could be without Jackson for up to seven matches in all competitions should he return at the beginning of April following the conclusion of the March international break.
The news of Jackson's injury will come as a disappointing surprise to Maresca, who was expecting the forward to be in contention to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday after he sat out of the FA Cup fourth round defeat to the Seagulls.
"As I said yesterday or two days ago, it won't be long but we will see if he will be available for the next game," said Maresca on Saturday night.
Despite having no recognised centre-forward, as revealed by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are confident that the squad can cope with the absence of Jackson. But why?
It's suggested '(Christopher) Nkunku and (Cole) Palmer have proved they can score plenty of goals, which is why Chelsea and Maresca are optimistic the team can cope with Jackson’s loss.'
Palmer currently has 14 goals and six assists in 27 matches in all competitions, while Nkunku 13 goals and four assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.
Enzo Maresca's clear idea for Chelsea solutions in Nicolas Jackson's absence
The 45-year-old will now be tasked to find solutions to cope with Jackson being unavailable. Maresca has already outlined how Nkunku and Palmer are potential options for him to play in the number nine position.
“We have players,” Maresca told reporters regarding who can fill the role of the missing Jackson.
"Christo has played already as a nine. I had Cole playing as a nine in the past (in Manchester City’s youth set-up).
“We can find some different solutions. At the moment, we didn’t decide anything because we are still waiting for Nico and from there, we will see different options.”