Enzo Maresca confirms first Chelsea player starting vs Legia Warsaw in Conference League
Enzo Maresca has named the first Chelsea player to be starting against Legia Warsaw on Thursday night in the Conference League.
Chelsea travel to Poland for the 1st leg of the quarter-final tie against Legia, who are currently in fifth place in the Ekstraklasa, before returning to Stamford Bridge next week.
With Maresca's side heavy favourites to win the competition, Chelsea's travelling squad for Thursday's encounter is strong, with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson all included.
One position which has been up for grabs this season has been between the sticks. Robert Sanchez started the season off as the club's number one in the Premier League, with Filip Jorgensen starting in goal for the cup matches, including in the Conference League.
There was a period a couple of months ago when Sanchez and Jorgensen's roles were swapped by Maresca after increasing scrutiny on Sanchez's performances. However, in recent weeks, Sanchez has reclaimed the spot and started for the Blues in the league.
Enzo Maresca confirms starting goalkeeper vs Legia Warsaw
The 45-year-old confirmed who would be starting in goal for Chelsea against Legia Warsaw during his press conference on Wednesday when previewing the quarter-final tie.
"(It) will be Filip," said the Chelsea head coach.
Maresca continued: "As you said, I already answered different times. Robert since we start is the number one for part of the season. We decided to give him some game off, some extra time and now he's back, he's OK and we continue in the same way."
Silverware is getting closer for Chelsea and focus is also on finishing in the Champions League qualification places via the Premier League.
With Chelsea having to watch rivals Arsenal and other English sides in Europe's elite club competition, Maresca believes they aren't far off given how they have performances in 2024-25.
"I said after Brentford, I said many times, I think we are there, we have been there all the season," insisted Maresca.
"I know for Chelsea as a club, fans, players, it's something normal in the past. But because in the last period we struggled a little bit, I think this season, the entire season has been quite good until now. But probably from good to be very good, we need to finish where we are and hopefully we finish there."
Chelsea will be without Wesley Fofana, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season. Romeo Lavia and Marc Guiu are set to return before the end of the season. Youngsters Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George are in contention for starting berths in Poland. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson will be pushing to return to the starting XI against Legia Warsaw.