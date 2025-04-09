Chelsea handed fresh boost as Enzo Maresca confirms imminent injury return
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed Marc Guiu is nearing a return from injury after more than two months out.
Maresca has seen several players make their Chelsea returns in recent weeks from various injury problems, including Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.
Guiu has been sidelined since the beginning of February after sustaining a hamstring problem during their 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League on February 3. It was part of a double blow for the Blues on the night after Guiu replaced an injured Jackson.
Maresca expected Guiu to return after the March international break and the 19-year-old, who has scored six goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this season, is set to be available for selection before the 2024/25 season concludes.
Marc Guiu return date revealed by Enzo Maresca
Chelsea have received 'good news' over the Spaniard's fitness and Maresca has confirmed Guiu will return in the coming weeks.
"Marc, we have good news from today that he looks quite good, much better, and he can be back before the season finishes," Maresca told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Conference League quarter-final 1st leg against Legia Warsaw.
All of Guiu's goals this season have come in the Conference League and the forward will hope to play a further part in the Blues' quest to win the competition come the end of May.
Unfortunately for Chelsea, they will be without Wesley Fofana for the remainder of the season after the France international underwent surgery following an injury setback. Meanwhile, Romeo Lavia is hoped to also return in the coming weeks.
On the duo, Maresca added: "We're going to support them for sure. First of all, because they are our players. Second, because they are young. Third, because they are human beings and in the moment that they struggle for different reasons, we need to support them. Unfortunately, Wes will be out the rest of the season.
"Hopefully, we can get Romeo very soon. I don't know if for the next game, but he looks quite good in terms of he can be back soon. But for both, we need to support them. And then at the end of the season, we're going to see."