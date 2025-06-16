Chelsea vs LAFC: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Club World Cup clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face LAFC in the Club World Cup.

Chelsea begin their Club World Cup tournament on Monday in Atlanta against MLS side LAFC, who are the firm underdogs heading into the fixture against the current Conference League holders.

A change of conditions awaits the Blues, who will be playing in warm temperatures whilst they are in the United States over the next month.

After winning the Conference League, Maresca's 28-man squad will be buoyed on for the Club World Cup, with new signings Liam Delap, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr also bolstering the squad.

Ahead of Monday's clash, Maresca was keen to stress the importance of avoiding complacency amid Chelsea being heavy favourites to beat LAFC.

"We had one competition this season, the Conference League, and the most difficult thing was convincing the players that it was the game of the season for our opponents, so if you don’t prepare in the right way, you can be in trouble," Maresca told reporters.

"We have a difficult game and if we are not ready and prepared, we can be in trouble. So we must prepare 100 per cent.

"And no matter who the other team is, when you are a Chelsea player or head coach, you need to win games. So hopefully, we can start (the Club World Cup) by winning the game.’

Here are the confirmed teams from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Club World Cup clash between Chelsea and LAFC.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; James (c), Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Pedro Neto; Jackson

Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Sarr, Anselmino, Essugo, Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Nkunku, Delap, Guiu

LAFC

Starting XI: Lloris, Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead, Delgado, Igor Jesus, Tillman, Ordaz, Ebobisse, Bouanga

Bench: Hasal, Ochoa, Chanot, Marlon, Tafari, Amaya, Thiago Holm, Raposo, Saldana, Yeboah, Giroud, Morales, Wibowo

