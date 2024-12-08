"That is sure" - Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea star who is guaranteed to start vs Spurs
Enzo Maresca has dropped a major hint about his Chelsea starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur, revealing that one player is set to start the match.
The Blues face their London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of a busy December schedule in the Premier League.
Maresca's men come into the match off the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Southampton at St Mary's Stadium and a 3-0 win over Aston Villa the previous weekend.
Sitting second in the Premier League table, Chelsea can increase their gap over their rivals in the hunt for a top four place this season, while potentially launching a surprise title charge on league leaders Liverpool.
The Italian has refused to be drawn into talk of a title race for his young Chelsea side, but a victory over Spurs on Sunday would be a statement of intent.
With Maresca opting to make seven changes against Southampton in midweek, including a change of goalkeeper, Chelsea fans are unsure as to who will be named in their starting XI to face Spurs.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Maresca has revealed that one player's place against Tottenham is safe - and it's not who you'd expect.
"That day we are going to play (Robert) Sanchez and 10 players," he said. "The only one that is sure is Sanchez. Robert s our number one."
This may come as a surprise to Chelsea fans, with Filip Jorgensen impressing when given the opportunity since his arrival from Villarreal.
The Dane has been in fine form in the Conference League and was rewarded with a start against Southampton, making his Premier League debut.
Despite conceding to the Premier League's bottom side, Jorgensen denied the hosts several chances and looked comfortable with the ball at his feet, a trait Maresca values in his goalkeepers.
It remains to be seen as to whether Sanchez will be Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper for the remainder of the season, with the Spaniard losing his place to Djorde Petrovic last year.
Chelsea will be hoping that Sanchez can hit some good form if they are to mount a title challenge, despite Maresca's denial.