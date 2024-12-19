Enzo Maresca offers early Chelsea selection hint for Conference League clash vs Shamrock Rovers
Enzo Maresca has dropped a hint around who will be selected to play in Chelsea's Conference League clash against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday night.
The Blues have already qualified from the league stage, winning every one of their five matches so far, with the most recent coming against Astana - a 3-1 victory.
For the trip to Kazakhstan, Maresca opted to leave the majority of Chelsea's first team players at Cobham and take a young side to the freezing conditions.
These youngsters impressed Maresca, with Josh Acheampong, Tyrique George and Samuel Rak-Sakyi all starting in the win.
With Chelsea returning to home soil, the manager could opt to play more of the regular starters, with the likes of Marc Cucurella expected to start after picking up a red card against Brentford last weekend.
Speaking ahead of the clash against Shamrock Rovers, Maresca dropped a huge selection hint when asked if the youngsters that impressed against Astana could be involved again.
He said: "Could be, could be. We try to change players since we started. Tomorrow it's one more option for that."
The Italian continued to discuss Acheampong as the youngster put pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge after months of speculation.
"Very, very happy," Maresca said. "Very happy. With Josh it has been quite clear. He was with us in pre-season. I didn't know him personally, but after two, three days that he was there with us, he really impressed me.
"Since the pre-season, I was trying to understand a little bit the situation with him in terms of contract and these kind of things. Now finally, the club found an agreement with him and we are all happy because we are all convinced and sure that Josh can be a great player for this club.
"My personal opinion is that he has to stay close to us, so as much as we can keep him here (and not send him on loan) is much better."
The 18-year-old's future was uncertain as talks continued between Chelsea and the player amid interest from Europe's top clubs, including Paris Saint Germain.
Acheampong was frozen out by Chelsea, including the first-team, while a resolution was found over his future - and recently returned against Astana as he impressed in the backline.
Maresca will be hoping that he can call upon the youngster this season, with both Reece James and Wesley Fofana suffering injuries to their hamstrings - seeing a pathway open up for Acheampong.