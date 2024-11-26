Enzo Maresca handed defensive fitness boost as Chelsea star returns from illness
Malo Gusto is in contention to return to the Chelsea side against Heidenheim in Conference League after he was involved in training at Cobham on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old has not featured since prior to the international break when Chelsea drew 1-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League.
He withdrew at the beginning of the break from France's Under-21 squad and returned to Chelsea, with the reasoning for his early exit unclear.
However, Gusto was not available to face Leicester City on Saturday. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the Frenchman was unavailable due to illness and wasn't to be risked.
"Malo was with us but during the night, he unfortunately did not feel well in terms of ill," the 44-year-old confirmed following their 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.
With preparations well underway for Chelsea's Conference League trip to Germany to face 1. FC Heidenheim, Gusto offered the Blues a boost after being involved in Tuesday's session at their Cobham training base.
Also involved in the session were Mykhailo Mudryk, Renato Veiga, Filip Jorgensen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyrique George and Marc Guiu, who will all be pushing to start in Germany.
Gusto's return is a welcome sight following the injury setback to club captain Reece James, who sustained a hamstring injury during training last week.
Maresca has relied on Gusto at right-back for much of the season so far and he will need the defender fit for their upcoming busy schedule over the festive and New Year period.
"We didn't have any update on Reece," confirmed Maresca on Saturday. "We still have to wait for some day when he is going to do a scan again and we will see."
James is due to undergo his scan at some point this week and an update on his condition is likely to come in and around the Heidenheim and Aston Villa matches.