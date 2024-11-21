'Another challenge' - Reece James breaks silence on Chelsea hamstring injury setback
Chelsea defender Reece James has taken to social media to share a message with fans after suffering another injury setback.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the 24-year-old suffered a minor hamstring injury during training earlier this week.
He will miss Saturday’s trip to Leicester City in the Premier League, with Maresca hoping it’s only a short-term issue for the Chelsea captain.
Maresca told reporters on Thursday: "He felt something and we don't want to take any risks for the weekend. He is the only one that is not available for this weekend."
After returning against Liverpool last month, James has played in four consecutive league matches. That run is now over and he is set for another spell on the sidelines. How long? It remains unclear.
"We don't want to take any risks for this weekend and hopefully it's not something long," Maresca added.
The mental toll will not be easy for James, who underwent hamstring surgery in December 2023 to try to put his injury problems behind him.
Maresca is aware of the battle, but insists the Englishman needs to try to accept the setback as much as possible.
"I know it’s not easy, but if every time he is getting an injury it becomes hard for him, for me it’s even worse," continued the Chelsea head coach. "He has to accept that. He has to try to avoid it as much as he can."
James took to social media to express his disappointment, as well as acknowledging his appreciation for the ongoing support shown. His Instagram story read: "Hello all, I hope and wish you're all well.
"This message is to the people that understand and have respect for what I'm going through.. I appreciate you so much, your support and kind messages go further than you could ever imagine.
"And just to touch on me... I'm doing okay, been better and also been worse. Another challenge ahead accepted. Eventually I'll come out on top. Against all odds.
"Lastly, I'd like to touch on the festive period coming, these times are tough for everyone! I wish you all a happy and peaceful festive season."