Enzo Maresca highlights Liverpool weakness amid 'best team in England' admission

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has changed his stance on the Premier League title race after Liverpool's recent defeats.

About a week ago, Maresca described chasing Liverpool in the league could be an "impossible" task, not just Chelsea, considering their winning form at the time.

He also highlighted Liverpool's summer transfers, which include the acquisitions of record signing Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool, who will visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday, are no longer unbeaten and have since lost twice, against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

This, according to Maresca, reveals a chink in Liverpool's armour.

IMAGO / Kadir Caliskan

"When we did the interview, after five games, they had 15 points," the Italian explained in Friday's press conference.

"My words was if they continue in the same way, it's impossible to catch them. Now they lost one game, two games, that shows that there is vulnerability.

"This is something, for me, from not just Liverpool, but from all the teams in the world. And then the Premier League, you know how difficult it is. You can drop points against anything."

Despite the recent defeats, however, Liverpool are still topping the Premier League table, seven points ahead of eighth-placed Chelsea.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Champions League win over Benfica on Tuesday should help boost Chelsea's morale, but they still failed to collect any points from the last two league games, largely due to disciplinary issues with two red cards.

Maresca is in under no illusion that it will be an easy game at the weekend.

"Even if in the last one or two games they dropped points, they showed the reason why they won last year the Premier League," he added.

"And they're going to be there until the end.

"I consider them the best team in this moment in England. The reason why is because they showed that and because they won the Premier League."