”I don't know why” - Maresca hits out at Chelsea’s critics over defensive record
Enzo Maresca has expressed his confusion over why Chelsea have been criticised for their defensive performances.
Chelsea have made a positive start to the Premier League season. They are currently in third place and will be expected to beat newly-promoted Leicester City on Saturday to maintain their position in the Champions League places.
Maresca's side are still a work in progress following his summer appointment from Leicester, however their positive start has been transmitted to the attitude within the Chelsea camp, with spirits high in and around Cobham and the hierarchy.
But one area which has come under scrutiny is the defence, as well as the goalkeeper situation. Robert Sanchez has faced criticism for his errors this season, while defensive mistakes have proved costly this term.
Chelsea have conceded 13 goals in the league season and kept just two clean sheets in their opening 11 matches.
Only five sides - Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal - have conceded less than Chelsea in the league.
Despite acknowledging Chelsea can improve in all areas, Maresca has admitted his surprise at the criticism and view that his side have been poor defensively this season.
"I said many times, we can attack better and we can defend better," Maresca said. "But in the Premier League, there are only four or five clubs that have conceded less than us. So that means with defending, we are doing quite well.
"If people think we are not going to concede, I've said many times that is PlayStation, not football. We are going to concede goals until the end. For sure, 100 per cent. There are just four or five clubs that have conceded less than us. So I don't know why people are thinking we are defending bad.
"If you ask me, for sure, 100 per cent, there are things we can do better, no doubt, in both situations."
Chelsea will be keen to put a strong defensive performance on display against Leicester and keep a clean sheet in the process at the King Power Stadium.