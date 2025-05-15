Enzo Maresca issues defiant response to Chelsea pressure to qualify for Champions League
A big end to the season awaits Chelsea and the pressure is on Enzo Maresca to guide his side to Champions League qualification and silverware.
Chelsea's destiny is in their own hands with two Premier League games to play to return to Europe's elite club competition next season.
Maresca's side currently occupy fifth spot in the Premier League, which would be enough to clinch qualification, however they have two games remaining against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest to confirm their fate.
Chelsea are likely to need maximum points against both Man United and Nottingham Forest, otherwise they will be relying on results elsewhere and those around them in the table to drop points in their final two matches.
Their hopes were dented last weekend against Newcastle United after a 2-0 defeat in the north east. A win would've taken them one step closer, but fortunately for the Blues they have two games left to ensure they get over the line.
Regardless of the outcome of the 2024/25 campaign, whether they qualify for the Champions League or not, Maresca will take charge of Chelsea next season.
Pressure and scrutiny will no doubt increase on the Italian from the club's supporters, who expect titles at Stamford Bridge. The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership have internally stressed that to Maresca, who continues to hit home the points of what he was instructed to do upon his appointment last summer.
"Since day one, I said that the target that the club gave to me was in two years we want to play in the Champions League," Maresca said ahead of Chelsea's clash against Man United.
"But when you arrive to March and you have been all season, top four, top five, it's natural that the target is to finish in the Champions League. So the reason why it changed from the beginning is because we arrived to March, international break, I still remember that we were there all season.
"So it's normal that then the target becomes to finish top four, top five. So what has changed is that because we have been there all season, the target automatically becomes finish top four, top five."
As pressure and expectation builds, Maresca, his players and the club are aware of what is on the line and they will need to cope to deliver when it matters most.
Maresca added: "It's for all of us (to handle the pressure), I think it's for the club because we said since day one that we have the duty to bring this club where this club has to be that is top four, top five this season, Champions League and the players they are aware, the coaching staff we are aware, the club is aware and hopefully we can finish the season there."