Enzo Maresca: Why Josh Acheampong needs to 'slow down' after first Chelsea Premier League start
Josh Acheampong impressed on his first Premier League start for Chelsea despite being held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.
It felt like a long time coming for the 18-year-old, who had already previously featured in head coach Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side this season in the Carabao Cup and Conference League.
Acheampong has been highly-rated by those within the club and externally, which was seen by recent transfer interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Chelsea managed to tie the teenager's long-term future to Stamford Bridge by agreeing a new contract until June 2029.
It was a move that delighted Maresca and the 44-year-old has reaped the rewards by having the academy graduate in his first-team squad.
After being an unused substitute in Chelsea's last four Premier League matches, Acheampong was handed his first league start for the Blues on Saturday against Crystal Palace following the injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile
It's seen the Blues consider a move for a centre-back in the January market. A recall of Trevoh Chalobah is being looked at, while Crystal Palace defender, as well as former Blue, Marc Guehi is also of interest to Chelsea.
But Acheampong will fancy his chances of more minutes at Chelsea between now and the end of the season. He caught the attention of Maresca, who was impressed, but the Blues head coach was firm in his advice for the teenager.
"All the players, for me, were good today but if I had to decide for one, I think for sure, Josh was our best player because of his age, it was his first game," Maresca said last Saturday.
"Josh, for me, can be a top player for this club but he needs the right path, the right moment; for young players, you need to decide which moment.
"We decided today because we think he showed that he was ready. Today, I think he showed how good he is. Because of his age, he needs to slow down, work hard and take his next chance."
Acheampong's next chance is likely to come this weekend against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round. He will be eager to continue to prove himself to stake a claim as a regular in the first-team.