Josh Acheampong: 'Very happy' Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea's transfer stance after contract extension
Enzo Maresca has expressed his delight at Chelsea agreeing a new contract for highly-rated teenager Josh Acheampong.
After dialogue between Acheampong, his representatives and Chelsea, a new and improved four-and-a-half year contract until June 2029 has been agreed, tying down the defender's long-term future to Stamford Bridge.
Acheampong has been the subject of strong interest from Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, however Chelsea have ensured speculation over one of their top academy prospects has now ended.
Last week, Maresca confirmed an agreement was close and Chelsea confirmed the contract extension ahead of their Conference League clash against Shamrock Rovers.
Maresca previously shared his admiration for the defender and the 44-year-old delivered his verdict on the breakthrough to agree fresh terms.
"Very, very happy," Maresca told reporters. "With Josh it has been quite clear, he was with us in pre-season.
"After two, three days he really impressed me. Since pre-season, I was trying to understand the situation of his contract. Now finally the club found an agreement."
The Chelsea boss added: "We are all convinced that Josh can be a great player for this club. My personal opinion is that he has to stay close to us (rather than a loan)."