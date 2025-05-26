"He deserves to play" - Enzo Maresca names first Chelsea starter vs Real Betis in Conference League final
Enzo Maresca has confirmed who will start in goal for Chelsea in the Conference League final against Real Betis.
Chelsea travel to Wroclaw, Poland, on Wednesday aiming to complete the European trophy set, having booked their place in the final with a semi-final win over Djurgarden.
Throughout the Conference League campaign this season, Maresca has rotated his squad, offering opportunities to youth and fringe players such as Josh Acheampong, Tyrique George, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Christopher Nkunku.
One of the key selection dilemmas all season has been in goal. Maresca has occasionally swapped his preferences following scrutiny. Robert Sanchez has been the Premier League starter, while Jorgensen has been the preferred choice in cup competitions.
Jorgensen has featured in all but one of Chelsea's Conference League matches since the play-off round in August, keeping six clean sheets along the way.
In response to being asked if he had already made a decision on the starting goalkeeper, Maresca confirmed his mind is made up.
"Filip is going to play in the final," confirmed Maresca.
On his reasoning, the 45-year-old added: "Because he played all the competition. So it's unfair now that you are already in the final and he's not playing in the final. So for the Betis game it will be Filip plus 10 players. I don't know which ones, the other 10 there, but for sure Filip is going to play because he deserves to play that final."
The Chelsea head coach continued: "For each game we try to play our strongest XI. So if during the season we play Conference League with a different team or different players, but we were sure at that moment that for that game it wasn't the strongest one, we'll see for the final."
Nicolas Jackson will be eager to return to the side following his Premier League suspension. He has missed Chelsea's last two games, which saw the Blues clinch Champions League qualification.
Josh Acheampong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tyrique George have been regulars in the Conference League this season. They will be desperate to retain their starting roles in Poland.