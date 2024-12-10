Enzo Maresca names the only reason why Jadon Sancho would be dropped from Chelsea side
Jadon Sancho has been flourishing since his Chelsea switch over the summer after leaving Manchester United.
The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge, however his move is set to become permanent next summer with Chelsea having an obligation to buy Sancho should they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.
Sancho has settled quickly in west London and Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has taken to the England international, who has scored two goals and contributed five assists in all competitions this season.
He has netted in Chelsea's last two matches against Southampton and Tottenham. Against Spurs, Sancho started their comeback in north London as they came from two nil down to win the derby 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.
Sancho is silencing his doubters and wants to continue proving people wrong following his exit from Manchester United.
"I know I have a lot of people to prove wrong and I’m working hard every day in training," reflected Sancho after beating Spurs. "Once I get my opportunity I just try to show what I can do, so I’m happy that I scored and we got the three points for the team. I’m just taking it game-by-game and hopefully I can continue this form."
He added: "I’m thankful that I’m here, grateful to the players and the staff for making me feel welcome, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play."
With Sancho a regular under Maresca, his current form is keeping him in the side despite competition from the likes of Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk for starting roles, with Pedro Neto currently preferred on the opposite side.
Despite Maresca piling praise on Sancho, the Chelsea boss has challenged him to maintain his form because if his standards drop, the Italian won't be afraid to drop him back down to the bench.
"Since we started, the reason why Jadon came here is because we think Jadon is going to help us," Maresca said. "Unfortunately he had small problems so he was out for a while. Now he is back and the only thing he has to do is continue in the same way. He cannot drop, otherwise he is not going to play.
"His performance and Pedro Neto, on and off the ball, was very good (against Spurs). Off the ball, they were running, following Udogie and defensively they were very good. This is what we need."