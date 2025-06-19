Enzo Maresca offers Chelsea update on Noni Madueke's future amid Arsenal interest

Enzo Maresca has provided an update on the future of Noni Madueke amid growing interest in the Chelsea winger.

The 23-year-old has made 42 appearances for Chelsea since joining from PSV Eindhoven back in January 2023 in a deal worth around £30m.

Madueke has become a popular figure under the current head coach, Maresca, similarly to his first full season at Chelsea during Mauricio Pochettino's tenure.

However, following the signing of winger Geovany Quenda, who will arrive next summer, from Sporting CP, as well as Chelsea's wish to bring in a new winger this summer, Madueke's future has come under the spotlight.

As reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal are among a number of clubs who have the England international on their radar.

Madueke has not been put up for sale, nor has his services been offered to interested suitors. However, it's claimed Chelsea's rivals believe he could be sold this summer, with Madueke 'not considered to be untouchable'.

Enzo Maresca breaks silence on Noni Madueke's future

The 45-year-old was quizzed on Madueke's future during his pre-match press conference in the United States ahead of Chelsea's Group D clash against Flamengo in the Club World Cup.

Maresca made it clear Madueke was part of Chelsea's plans for the upcoming season, stating: "Noni is our player. In this moment, you can read speculation (about many players). We consider Noni as our player for next season."

Chelsea are interested in strengthening their winger positions. It has seen several bids rejected for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens this summer, while interest in Lyon's Malick Fofana has also emerged.

Maresca confirmed Chelsea's plans to strengthen out wide, particularly given the recent news of Mykhailo Mudryk being charged by the FA for anti-doping violations this week.

The Chelsea boss added: "We are going to decide to go for a winger not because of Misha. We want to go for a winger if he is back or not. In both cases, we have Madueke and (Pedro) Neto as proper wingers, then we try to adapt with Tyrique (George). It's quite clear it is a position we need to improve."