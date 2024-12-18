Enzo Maresca offers Mykhailo Mudryk full Chelsea support after breaking silence on failed drugs test
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has delivered his verdict on Mykhailo Mudryk's provisional suspension after failing a drugs test.
Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday that an 'adverse finding in a routine urine test' was detected after being notified by the Football Association (FA) and the 23-year-old would be suspended until further notice.
It's believed Mudryk returned a positive test for the banned substance meldonium after being on international duty in November with Ukraine.
Mudryk, 23, and Chelsea are waiting on the return of sample 'B' following the results of sample 'A' to determine whether it confirms the results of the initial sample.
A Chelsea club statement read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.
"Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.
"The Club will not be commenting any further."
Mudryk, who, as revealed by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, has appointed Morgan Sports Law to work on his case, declared his innocence on Instagram, writing: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance.
"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.
"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."
Mudryk, who was initially absent due to illness, has not been available in recent weeks and has missed Chelsea's last five matches, last featuring for the Blues in their win over Heidenheim at the end of November.
Ahead of Chelsea's Conference League fixture against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday night, Maresca was asked about the current situation and responded: "I think now the situation is a bit more clear in terms of, we have a statement from the club. The club already said what we need to say, so there is not anything to add, unless that the club, the coaching staff and all the people that are inside the training ground, we support and we trust Misha."
He added: "(We are offering) general support in terms of, first of all, we trust Misha. And second, when these kind of things happen, you need to support your player in all the aspects.
"Misha is a Chelsea player. But is, for sure, is one of the players that is involved in the squad, so it's also my duty to be in contact with him. Me, the club, the players, the teammates, we are all there."
On a timeline of when the situation could be more clearer, Maresca was unable to offer any further clarity.
Maresca continued: "We are all upset, sad and we are there to support Misha. I spoke with him days ago. At the moment he can't train. We are waiting. The club is there to support the player in all the aspects.
"We all believe that (Misha is innocent) and then we will see. No, I don't think so (it could be the end of his Chelsea career). I think he is going to come back, the only thing is we don't know when - that's the only doubt we have in this moment."