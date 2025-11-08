Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has delivered his verdict on manager-less Wolves ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture.

After the sacking of Vitor Pereira following their 3-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend, Wolves are yet to appoint a permanent successor.

As confirmed by Wolves on November 6, Under-21 head coach James Collins and Under-18 head coach Richard Walker are set to take charge of the side at Stamford Bridge.

"The pair (are) also due to manage the team at Stamford Bridge if a new boss is not in place ahead of the weekend," read a statement on Thursday.

Wolves are without a win in their opening 10 Premier League games this season, sitting rock bottom in 20th place with just two points to their name.

Maresca (right) will come up against a new face in the Wolves dugout on Saturday after the sacking of Pereira (left). | IMAGO / News Images

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on 17 points and clustered between several sides who sit on between 15 and 19 points after 10 matches.

Chelsea have already faced Wolves this season. They came head-to-head in the Carabao Cup fourth round on October 29 at Molineux, which saw the Blues win 4-3 despite an admirable second half fightback from Pereira's side.

They head into Saturday's fixture as heavy favourites, but Maresca is not underestimating their opponents.

"It was, you know, first half very good, second half we struggled (in the cup tie)," said Maresca on Friday when previewing Wolves. "But also they changed the manager, the one that is in charge now. For sure, some similarity, but at the end, again, these are the games that we need to win.

"When you do the right things against Liverpool, when you do the right things against Tottenham, then you have to confirm that. You have to continue to do that."

Jamie Gittens (right) celebrating after scoring a stunning goal against Wolves. | IMAGO / Action Plus

With Chelsea's long trip to Azerbaijan in midweek for the Champions League match against Qarabag, Maresca admitted it's affected how they have prepared for the league fixture in west London this weekend.

"It's difficult for this reason (facing a manager-less side)," added the Chelsea head coach. "Also it's difficult because, as I said, we played Wednesday night.

"Yesterday (Thursday) the players were off. We have a small session today (Friday) and we have a game tomorrow (Saturday). So it's also the game plan that is different."