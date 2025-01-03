"I'm always concerned" - Maresca defends Chelsea squad after Fulham & Ipswich defeats
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has defended his squad after disappointing defeats to Fulham and Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
The Blues started the season in fine form and appeared to be competing for the Premier League title as they kept pace with Liverpool before a recent slump.
Despite the media pressure on Chelsea, Maresca was adamant that his side were not in a title race and has been proven right as his team dropped points at away to Everton, at home to Fulham and away to Ipswich in recent weeks.
The first, a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park could have been seen as a good point but consecutive defeats to Fulham and Ipswich saw Chelsea be hit with a reality check as they sank to fourth in the Premier League.
Sitting 13 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand, Chelsea will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Crystal Palace this weekend - where a loss could see Maresca's side fall to fifth in the table.
Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca defended his squad after their poor run of form as he discussed their chances against the Eagles on Saturday.
He said: "I'm always concerned even when we win games, but I don't think it's bad form, I think it's just analyse game by game, against Fulham we were winning 1-0 until 82-83 minutes and then we conceded two goals.
"Ipswich probably was not our day in terms of, I don't know how many chances we created, clear chances, but probably their desire not to concede and to win the game was higher than us."
The head coach was asked whether his side are in the battle for the top four now, rather than aiming any higher.
With Newcastle picking up their form, Chelsea are looking over their shoulders as they sit just three points ahead of Eddie Howe's side, with Pep Guardiola's Man City four points behind.
Speaking on Chelsea's top four chances, Maresca continued: "Not only this weekend, the next 19 games, it's important that we're going to be there, I said already many times I don't think one of us in this room expects us to be where we are now at the beginning of the season.
"That means that the team is doing very well, but now we have the second part ahead of us."
Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday, facing the Eagles during a run of three consecutive matches without a win.
Maresca's men will be hoping to return to form but their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge will no doubt still be fresh in the mind of the players.