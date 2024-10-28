Enzo Maresca reveals surprise trophy demands laid out by Chelsea owners this season
Enzo Maresca has revealed Chelsea's target for this season, as laid out by those above him at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have made an impressive start to life under the Italian, losing just twice in his opening nine Premier League matches.
These defeats came at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool, both matches where Maresca admitted he was pleased with his side's performances.
Chelsea also sit top of the Conference League, a tournament which they are the favourites to win after comfortable victories against KAA Gent and Panathinaikos in the league phase.
Travelling to Newcastle on Wednesday, the Blues have the opportunity to progress in the Carabao Cup and Maresca will be keen for them to take this.
However, the Blues head coach has now revealed what the owners are expecting from him this season - and surprisingly, it is not trophies.
Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel after their 2-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, Maresca opened up on the demands set by those above him.
When asked what it means to be sat in the top five in the Premier League, he said: "Nothing. We win the game, enjoy it and go game by game."
"The club never mentioned about getting top four. They just want me to build something important."
Blues supporters will no doubt be pleased with what they are seeing from their team, with Maresca's high-energy football on display at Stamford Bridge.
However, the Italian knows that there is room for improvement from their side as he highlighted areas that still 'concern' him within his team.
"I am always concerned," he admitted.
"We can attack better and defend better. We started three months ago so I am very happy where we are now. The important thing is the feeling is good."
With games coming thick and fast, Chelsea will look to keep up their good form as they take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup this week.