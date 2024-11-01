How Enzo Maresca & Ruud van Nistelrooy know each other ahead of Man United vs Chelsea
Chelsea and Manchester United have one of the most historical rivalries in Premier League history, but there is even more history in the dugouts as they face each other.
As the Blues look to end their 11-year winless streak at Old Trafford, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is reunited with a friend in the dugout,
That friend is Man United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, who holds the post until Ruben Amorim starts his role after the November international break.
The Dutchman began his short reign with a 5-2 thumping of Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, the same night in which Chelsea crashed out of the competition with a loss to Newcastle.
He now steps into the dugout for his second match at Old Trafford, facing Maresca's Chelsea side, who are looking to get their first win in the stadium since 2013.
When Van Nistelrooy was announced as the interim head coach at Man United, Maresca offered his congratulations and opened up on his history with the ex-United forward, revealing how they know each other.
"He’s a friend of mine," he said. "We played together. We spent time together in Malaga. We have still relations.
“I will give him a big hug on Sunday before the game."
Maresca continued to open up on Van Nitelrooy, admitting that he is a 'fantastic' person, and somebody that he gets on well with.
“Hopefully it’s a good time. I hope so. He’s a fantastic guy, humble, very professional.
“Unfortunately I shared with him a time when he was already finished - but even then you could see how good he was.
“We had a good group at that time with Malaga, so it’s always nice to remember that moment.”
Van Nistelrooy joined Malaga in 2011, going on to make 28 appearances in the league for the club, scoring just four goals - justifying Maresca's witty comment about the Dutchman.
Maresca also joined the Spanish side in the same season, managing 39 appearances and netting the same amount of goals as Van Nistelrooy, despite playing in midfield.
Malaga qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history with Maresca and Van Nistelrooy as part of their squad before the pair departed after just one season at the club.
Being four years Van Nistelrooy's junior, Maresca continued his career as he returned to his native Italy with a move to Sampdoria, while the Dutchman retired from football.
Now, their paths have crossed again in opposing dugouts.