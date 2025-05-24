Enzo Maresca sends Champions League 'pressure' message to Nottingham Forest
Enzo Maresca is unfazed by any pressure surrounding Chelsea as they eye Champions League qualification.
Chelsea's fate will be sealed on Sunday at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest, who can also secure a top-five finish in the Premier League.
Both sides are aware of the permutations and what is required to get over the line, with heavy expectation on Chelsea to start delivering big results following their heavy transfer spend in recent seasons.
Chelsea will be hoping to overcome their dismal away form in 2025. After an impressive start to the season, winning six of their first eight away league games under Enzo Maresca (D1, L1), they have taken just six points from a possible 30 on the road since (W1, D3, L6).
With all eyes on Chelsea to see whether they can hold their nerve in their biggest game of the season so far, Maresca is only 'worried' about how the Blues can claim victory and won't pay attention to whether Forest's players will feel any pressure.
"When you join Chelsea, you feel the pressure from day one," a defiant Maresca told reporters. "You don’t need to play this kind of game to feel more pressure or less pressure. It’s a club where you need to win games and we have won many this season, but we need one more and it’s the most important one.'
"At this stage of the season there is pressure on all the clubs involved,’ added Maresca. ‘Probably the expectation weighs more heavily on our players than the Forest players, but if their players don’t feel pressure, it’s not something I’m worried about. I’m worried about our team and how we can win the game."
He added: “Some of (our players) are going to be more relaxed, some of them will be more nervous. But it’s a normal situation.”
Forest will have the home crowd behind them. But Chelsea will be keen for the same outcome as last season after completing a comeback to win 3-2 at the City Ground in May 2024.
What have Nottingham Forest said about the pressure of Sunday's match?
During his pre-match press conference, Nuno insisted it has been a 'normal week' of preparations for his side. He said: "A normal week for everyone in approach. Prepare (the) game like we usually do. Nothing changes. One thing we are enjoying is preparing for a big match, so why not enjoy it? Everyone is enjoying it here."
Nuno added: "In a game like this, with motivation you just don’t have to worry about that. It is already there. Players are on fire to play the game so the message is to stick to the task."