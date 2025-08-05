Estêvão Willian to Chelsea: First words & pictures as Blues make transfer official

Estêvão Willian has been unveiled by Chelsea after his transfer from Palmeiras was finally made official this summer.

A deal for the 18-year-old was agreed in June 2024, which is believed to be worth an intial £29m plus substantial add-ons. Estêvão has penned a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

After featuring for the final time for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup, which saw Chelsea beat the Brazilian side on their way to winning the competition, Estêvão was given some time off to say his goodbyes and recover before making the long-awaited switch to the Blues.

Chelsea reported back to their Cobham training base for pre-season on Monday, and Estêvão was part of the group who returned to begin work for the 2025/26 season which gets underway in less than two weeks.

Anticipation was built by Chelsea, who captured the players' arrivals at Cobham, however Estêvão wasn't included in any footage.

Chelsea have now released the first pictures of Estêvão's arrival, making his transfer official.

Welcome to the World Champions, Estevao! ✨🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XzS6yjKEo3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2025

Estêvão has found his new home and in his first interview with Chelsea's in-house media team, the attacker explained his reasons for deciding to join the World Champions.

"Their plans, the structure and the club," he said. "Everything. But mainly the plans and the project the club has is what interested me and my family, and I think it was the best decision we could have made.

The Brazilian added: "It’s a pleasure to be here where so many Brazilians made history. I hope to follow those who wrote a beautiful story here at Chelsea just like they did."

Estêvão posing for the camera in his first official Chelsea photoshoot. | ChelseaFC

Estêvão is remaining grounded, constantly referring back to his family as his motivation, but has outlined his big goals for the future - both on a personal level and with Chelsea.

"I think my biggest motivation is to give pride to my family," he continued. "Not titles, not achievements, but for my family, because I know how much people have worked when we struggled to get where we wanted to go, where our dream was.

"So, it was more for them that I persevered during my childhood and I persevere to this day.

"[My long-term goals at Chelsea are] I want to win all the titles possible: the Premier League and the Champions League as well. And personally, to be the best in the world and keep working hard so that these dreams come true."

Estêvão could feature in a Chelsea shirt for the first time against either Bayer Leverkusen or AC Milan this weekend in the Blues' two pre-season fixtures before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 17.