Every Chelsea player available to face Newcastle United in Premier League
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea squad has been confirmed for their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.
Chelsea host Eddie Howe's side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon and can take advantage of both Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion dropping points.
Maresca's Blues have been boosted by their 4-1 win on Thursday against Panathinaikos in the Conference League, ending a run of two games without victory, both of which came in the league against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.
Chelsea's away form has been their strong point so far this term, having only won one of their league home matches (Brighton).
Maresca was able to rotate his squad once again in midweek and confirmed Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns, with both Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana ready to return in the league following suspension.
It's the beginning of a demanding run. Manchester United and Arsenal both await the Blues in the coming weeks, so Chelsea will be hoping to gather some momentum heading into those matches with their top four competition.
"At the end we always say the same, we have to play against all of them," Maresca said pre-match.
"Now we faced Liverpool, now we have three in a row - Newcastle, (Manchester) United, Arsenal. I also think the previous games against Bournemouth and Wolves... the Premier League is tough. You see Bournemouth (beating Arsenal) last weekend. You see Wolves last weekend (come close vs Man City). It's very difficult. We go game by game to do our best."
Chelsea have the best available squad at their disposal with no injuries. Here is every player available for the Newcastle fixture.
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom
Defenders: Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Renato Veiga, Wesley Fofana
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Moises Caicedo, Cesare Casadei, Romeo Lavia
Attackers: Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Christopher Nkunku