Full Chelsea squad available to face Legia Warsaw after 24-man travelling confirmed
Enzo Maresca will have 24 players to select from for Chelsea's Conference League quarter-final against Legia Warsaw.
Chelsea make the trip to the Polish capital for the 1st leg on Thursday night and will be hoping to take a positive result back to Stamford Bridge next week.
Romeo Lavia and Marc Guiu are closing in on returns from injury for Chelsea, while Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson have travelled. Youngsters Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George have been deemed 'ready' by Maresca and in contention to start against Legia Warsaw, with fellow academy stars Sam Rak-Sakyi and Shim Mhueka also travelling.
"They are ready," responded Maresca on Wednesday when asked if the Chelsea youngsters are ready to handle a hostile atmosphere, which is expected in Poland on Thursday night.
"I said Ty (George), if he's ready, Josh (Acheampong) is ready, we have some young players that are ready, we gave them already some important games. Josh played two Premier League games in a row, and he played some moments of another different game, Ty exactly the same, he played already in the Premier League, and they are ready to play from the start. Then if they play, we'll see."
Filip Jorgensen has been confirmed to be starting in goal for Chelsea, with Moises Caicedo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Enzo Fernandez included in the travelling party.
Both Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill began on the bench in the 0-0 draw against Brentford last Sunday, so both will be keen for starting roles in Warsaw.
"We need to experience these kind of games, this kind of moment, that for sure after (Thursday's) game we are going to be a better team because we need that," previewed Maresca. "As you said, we are very young but in the same moment we need these kind of games to improve."
With Chelsea's European clash against Legia Warsaw nearing, the squad which Maresca can select from has been revealed following confirmation of the travelling squad.
Confirmed 24-man Chelsea squad to face Legia Warsaw in Conference League
Goalkeepers: Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen, Robert Sanchez
Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto, Reece James, Marc Cucurella
Midfielders: Mathias Amougou, Moises Caicedo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez, Sam Rak-Sakyi
Forwards: Tyrique George, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Shim Mhueka, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho