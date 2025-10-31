Garnacho & Gittens hailed by Maresca as Chelsea duo push for starts vs Tottenham

Enzo Maresca is happy with his two summer signings, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho, whom he claimed are giving him exactly what he expects from his wingers.

It has been over two months since the start of the season, and there are still question marks over Maresca's first choice in certain positions.

This includes the left winger position that Gittens and Garnacho are competing for.

So far, Gittens has made more appearances (11) for Chelsea in all competitions than Garnacho (four), but they both have had as many starts (five).

IMAGO / News Images

In terms of direct goal contributions, Gittens' outstanding performance against Wolves on Wednesday, in which he provided one goal and two assists, put him ahead of Garnacho, who has just had one goal this season.

Maresca, however, is clearly happy that he has these two as options to rotate his disposal.

"They are both adapting to our the way we work every day," the Italian said about Gittens and Garnacho in Friday's press conference ahead of facing Spurs in the Premier League.

"They are both doing well. This is what we want from our wingers, you know, score goals and assist, and it's good to have both doing well so we can choose one or the other one."

There are a couple of other Chelsea players who can play the left winger role aside from the aforementioned duo, such as Tyrique George and Pedro Neto.

IMAGO / Sportimage

George, however, has predominantly played as a number nine recently, while Pedro Neto is naturally a right winger.

Gittens and Garnacho are, therefore, the two obvious options for the left flank.

Considering Maresca's tendency to rotate his team heavily in the recent weeks, Garnacho is likely to be the one to start at Tottenham on Saturday..

However, Garnacho has not played a full 90-minute game, so Gittens is likely to have his chance to impress in the second half.