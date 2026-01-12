Gusto, James, Palmer: Triple Chelsea fitness update for Arsenal tie as Caicedo ruled out

Head coach Liam Rosenior will be hoping to have Malo Gusto, Reece James and Cole Palmer available for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal.

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night for the 1st leg of the semi-final clash as both sides eye a spot in March's final.

Rosenior has been boosted by Chelsea's 5-1 victory against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round, giving the 41-year-old a winning start to life following his recent Blues appointment.

The Chelsea boss heavily rotated his side in the capital and it saw Gusto, James and Palmer all absent from the squad. It raised eyebrows over whether it was enforced or a choice by Rosenior, who might have had one eye on Wednesday's clash.

It was a positive start to life at Chelsea for Rosenior. | IMAGO / Focus Images

Rosenior confirmed the trio's absence was precautionary, which is good news for Chelsea who will need their best players at their maximum level if they are to knock out Premier League leaders Arsenal, who look destined for silverware come the end of the season.

"Malo, Cole and Reece were precautionary," revealed Rosenior. "I don't want to take any risks at this stage of the season. They had minor tweaks or knocks from the Fulham game.

"And I didn't feel... I feel like I've got such a good squad here. I don't need to risk their health at the moment. We have a huge game on Wednesday. We have a huge game on Saturday. And I'll check the medical reports tonight (Saturday) and (Sunday) morning and see how they are then."

It isn't all positive news for Chelsea against Arsenal despite Gusto, James and Palmer all being set to be available against Arsenal.

James is set to play a big role under Rosenior, who has been full of praise for the Chelsea captain. | IMAGO / News Images

Rosenior will feel Moises Caicedo's absence against the Gunners. The midfielder is suspended for the 1st leg having picked up a yellow card - his second of the competition - in the previous round against Cardiff City.

It could see Andrey Santos continue in the midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez, as well as James slotting back into the side.