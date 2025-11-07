'He's just so creative' - Reggie Walsh names Chelsea teammate who inspires him most

Young Chelsea midfielder Reggie Walsh has been inspired by Blues teammate Cole Palmer, whom he claimed "sees the game differently".

What a few weeks it has been for Walsh at Chelsea.

The teenager became the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match for Chelsea at the age of 17 years and two days, in the 5-1 win over Ajax in October.

Just a couple of days after that, he officially signed his first professional contract with Chelsea.

Unfortunately, this time, he did not make Chelsea's 23-man travelling senior squad for Wednesday's draw with Qarabag, with the Blues held 2-2 in Azerbaijan.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

In a recent interview with Chelsea's in-house media team, Walsh spoke about himself as a player.

"I’d say I’m a creative and intelligent midfielder, very technical with both feet," the teenager said when speaking about his playing style.

"I like to receive on the turn, play forward, and link up the play.

"I’m also confident driving with the ball and making things happen in the final third. Off the ball, I work hard to support defensively and always try to contribute with goals or assists when I can."

The young midfielder added that his biggest strengths lie in his intelligence and ability to receive the ball under pressure.

IMAGO / Colorsport

There are plenty of more experienced players in the senior team that he could learn from, but Walsh said Palmer is the one he looks up to.

"Cole Palmer, for sure," Walsh explained.

"He’s just so creative and unpredictable. He sees the game differently and makes things happen out of nowhere. Watching him closely has been inspiring.

"He’s a player I try to learn from every time I see him play or train."

Walsh has featured twice for the first team this season, against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup and Ajax in the Champions League.