How Enzo Maresca is convincing 'upset' Chelsea to achieve Champions League target
After back-to-back defeats in all competitions, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is ready to guide his side back on track in their quest for Champions League qualification.
It's been a dismal two weeks or so for Chelsea after being dumped out of the FA Cup and suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, who secured two wins over the Blues in the space of six days.
Their chances of domestic silverware have disappeared, with Chelsea's only hope of a trophy coming in the Conference League, where they will face FC Copenhagen in the Round of 16.
On Saturday, Chelsea return to Premier League action as they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, who are managed by Unai Emery and currently sit four points adrift of the Blues.
After losing to Brighton in the league, Chelsea are now one point behind Manchester City in fourth place, although it is likely England will receive five Champions League qualification spots.
Ahead of the away visit to the Midlands, Maresca was questioned on the Chelsea dressing room's morale. The 45-year-old was defiant in his message following results which have left them 'upset'.
"The team spirit, for sure in this moment, has to be upset in terms of they have to be upset," Maresca told reporters. "We are upset because we are not happy with the results in this moment, but we are all aware that we are in a club where we are not here to survive, but here to help this club win games, fight for titles.
"The team spirit, I've tried to convince the players that they are the same players that for 19-20 games were top four, second, second, second for the most part of the season. Now it is a bad run and we need to feel that, embrace that and then for sure, after this moment, they will be better players and better professionals."
Maresca's words over Chelsea's top four ambition, which he previously stated wasn't a requirement this season by the ownership, was picked apart and he has now confirmed the target is now to clinch a Champions League spot.
He added: "I think we spent almost the whole season in the top four. Now we have just 13 games to go, so for sure now, the target for us now is to try and finish in the top four - to finish in the best way. We are going to try to do our best to achieve that."
It begins on Saturday for Chelsea and they will be keen to complete the league double over Aston Villa. However, another defeat and it will see Maresca's side looking both behind and in front as they try to cling onto the season objectives.