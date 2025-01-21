How Noni Madueke has responded to Enzo Maresca's public criticism after Chelsea omission
Noni Madueke has delivered his verdict on Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca making the real reason for his omission public.
The 22-year-old was dropped from Chelsea’s matchday squad on Boxing Day for their 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Stamford Bridge, with Maresca putting it down to his application during training at their Cobham base.
“Sometimes we just take a decision and it’s no more than that," Maresca admitted over his decision last month. “The competition has to be higher, but not only for Noni Madueke. Also Renato Veiga was not in the squad and the reason is exactly the same for both of them. There is not any different reason, it’s just a technical decision."
It came after he was dropped against Aston Villa earlier in December and was criticised for his complacency, with Maresca outlining: "With Noni, I have a personal relationship, in terms of he can do much more. In the moment that he starts to score or assist and is happy, he starts to drop a little bit."
"The reason he was not playing (against Aston Villa) is because I don’t like the way he trained. He has to understand that he has to train every day well, he has to be ambitious. Overall, he’s doing great, he’s doing fantastic. He’s doing even better in terms of numbers, assists and goals. But Noni has to understand he has to work more because he can be much, much, much better."
Since his Fulham omission, Madueke has featured in their last four Premier League matches, including starting in Monday night’s 3-1 win against Wolves, which saw the Chelsea winger score from close range in the second to help them claim their first league victory in six matches.
Post-match, Madueke was quizzed on Maresca’s tough love to try to improve him and fully understood the Italian’s motive for his public rally to push the England international to greater heights.
He told Sky Sports: "When the manager criticises you it’s not always nice, but I do know it’s coming from a great place and he is trying to improve me.
“You have to take it on the chin and try and get better every day, which I try and do, especially with my goals and assists. It’s about helping the team in every aspect, and thankfully I had a hand in the second and third goal. Now we move on to Man City and try and do the same.
“I’m 22, this is my second full season in the Premier League and for sure there are many aspects of my game that can grow. I work hard every day to try and do so. I don’t think I’m anywhere near the potential I have inside me, and I’m just trying to fulfil that.”
Madueke will be hoping to retain his starting role when Chelsea make the trip up north to face current Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday evening.