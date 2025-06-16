How to watch all of Chelsea's matches at the 2025 Club World Cup

Chelsea are in action in the United States for the Club World Cup this summer and all the details of how to watch the Blues can now be revealed.

Following a successful Premier League and Conference League campaign in 2024-25, Chelsea now have their eyes on more silverware with the Club World Cup now upon them.

Head coach Enzo Maresca will need to make sure his side are prepared and focused for their three fixtures in Group D, which sees the Blues face LAFC, Flamengo and Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

Chelsea are heavy favourites to progress into the knockout stages as group winners, with Maresca's Blues likely to meet some of Europe's elite clubs, which include Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, in the latter rounds should they make it.

IMAGO / Xinhua

"The world will be watching, and we’ll try to perform to the best of our ability," previewed midfielder Enzo Fernandez in an interview with FIFA. "It’s almost the end of the season for us, so we’ll be looking for one last push and going all out to win the title, which would be a huge deal for the club. Naturally, we’ll be aiming to lift the trophy."

With Chelsea beginning their campaign in Atlanta against LAFC on June 16, Absolute Chelsea can confirm how to watch all of the club's matches throughout the tournament.

How can I watch Chelsea at the 2025 Club World Cup?

All of Chelsea's matches will be available to watch globally on DAZN, who have paid $1bn for the rights to broadcast the tournament.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, select Chelsea matches will be available to watch live on Channel 5.