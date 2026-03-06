Inside Wrexham dressing room as trio deliver messages ahead of FA Cup tie vs Chelsea

All eyes are on Chelsea as they travel to Wales to face Wrexham in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, with the home side eyeing a huge upset in the fifth round.

Chelsea head to the Racecourse Ground looking to book a quarter-final spot as they look to claim their first FA Cup triumph since 2018.

Standing in their way is Phil Parkinson's side, who have already knocked out Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town on their way to drawing Chelsea.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has already shared a warning message to his players as they look to become the 'baddies' and end Wrexham's FA Cup dream.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But with Chelsea's preparations set as games come thick and fast, what is the view from the Wrexham side as they dream of a historic night at the Racecourse?

“When you go around the Wrexham area, the game most supporters will speak about is that Arsenal game, and this is our chance now to make some more memories for our supporters in the FA Cup," previewed Parkinson, who is tasked with picking the side he thinks can do the unthinkable.

“We did that with a great game against Nottingham Forest that went to a penalty shootout, and then obviously the Ipswich game. We've earned the right to have this kind of prestigious draw against Chelsea.

“We're on a good run, and we've done well at home. It's all about bringing our best performance to the table on Saturday night.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

He added: “That underdog fighting spirit has got to be there because we know we're up against a team that are Club World Champions and they've got a lot of talent.

“However, it's all about us giving a really good account of ourselves, and we'll see where that takes us on the night.”

Two players who are looking to play their part against the Blues are goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and defender Dom Hyam.

“We’re under no illusions; it's going to be a really tough game," said Hyam. "But every player wants to play against the best players in the best leagues. So hopefully we can put forward a good account of ourselves.”

Hyam continued: “It's going to be a good occasion, hopefully a good match. I can’t wait for the game.

"Chelsea have got a lot of strengths, being in a division above, but like any traditional match day, we'll come together and talk about game plans and how we can beat them."

Meanwhile, Okonkwo, who proved influential when Wrexham knocked out Nottingham Forest in the third round on penalties, is relishing the chance to create even more history under the lights in Wales.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"The number one priority is just to play well and focus more on ourselves than the opponent, because we all know Chelsea have unbelievable quality and they're definitely going to show it," he admitted.

"We just have to look at ourselves and focus on what we're doing and try to match them as much as we can.

"The competition means a lot to Wrexham and our fans. We just always want to create something special."

The time for talking is up for both sides. Focus is on the tie and anything can happen in the FA Cup. Wrexham will be looking to create another magical moment in the club's history, while Chelsea will be keen to spoil the party and progress into the quarter-finals to keep their hopes of winning silverware this season alive.