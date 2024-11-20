Jadon Sancho fitness latest: Enzo Maresca faced with Chelsea decision for Leicester City clash
Jadon Sancho could be involved against Leicester City if he is passed fit by the Chelsea medical team.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined with illness in recent weeks, and then he suffered a setback in training.
Sancho has not featured for Chelsea since their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last month, where he was substituted at half-time. He was an unused substitute against both Newcastle United and Panathinaikos, and has been absent from the matchday squad in the last four in all competitions.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been coy on when Sancho could return, however the Blues were handed a boost this week ahead of their Premier League fixture against Leicester.
Sancho was involved in training at Cobham along with his team-mates, including Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer, who all withdrew from their respective international camps in November.
But will Sancho be ready to return after the international break against Leicester?
There is a chance Sancho could be involved at the King Power Stadium for Saturday's lunchtime kick off.
As reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Sancho 'is believed to have put himself under consideration for a place in the squad'.
Maresca will be faced with several decisions over Sancho this weekend; whether he deems Sancho to be fit enough to either be included in the squad, or even the starting team.
But the latter will not just be determined by Sancho's fitness levels. The recent performances of Pedro Neto, who scored on international duty for Portugal this month, have put him in contention for a starting berth under Maresca in the league. Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk and now Sancho upon his return will all be faced with the prospect of competing with an in-form Neto.
Putting the final selection decision aside, Chelsea will be pleased to be able to welcome back Sancho into the squad to bolster the options Maresca has at his disposal.