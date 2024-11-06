Jadon Sancho: When Chelsea star is expected to return after minor injury setback
Jadon Sancho will not be available for Chelsea's Conference League fixture against FC Noah, head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed.
The 24-year-old has not featured Chelsea's last four matches in all competitions due to being an unused substitute, illness and ineligibility.
Sancho was an unused substitute against both Panathinaikos and Newcastle United, before being unavailable to face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup four days later and Manchester United due to illness. He was also unable to face Man United due to Premier League loan rules not permitting players to play against their parent club.
He will now miss another game, this time against FC Noah at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night due to illness again, as well as picking up a knock, which rules him out of the European clash.
Maresca confirmed: "He is recovering from that (illness). He had a knock in the session, so we will see."
Aside from Sancho and those ineligible to face FC Noah (Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer), Maresca has a fully fit squad to choose from, with wholesale changes expected.
"The rest are all available," concluded Maresca.
When could Jadon Sancho return for Chelsea?
He could be in contention for selection when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League. Should the England international be unavailable, Maresca will use the international break to get Sancho back in the best condition to face Leicester City on November 23.
"For tomorrow, he is out but we will see for Sunday's game, otherwise it will be after the international break," added the Chelsea head coach.
More Chelsea Coverage
READ MORE: Cole Palmer: Chelsea injury return timeline revealed as Enzo Maresca offers important update
READ MORE: Who are Chelsea's Conference League opponents FC Noah - manager, location & meaning behind name?