Why Jadon Sancho Won't Play for Chelsea Against Manchester United
Chelsea travels to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the headline fixture of this weekend's slate of Premier League matches. Enzo Maresca looks to make it two league wins in a row while United's interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy mans the ship until Rúben Amorim takes over as head coach.
Unfortunately, for the Blues, they'll be without one of their best signings of the summer: Jadon Sancho.
Jadon Sancho has enjoyed his start to Chelsea life making five appearances so far registering three assists. He didn't start against Newcastle United last time out in the league and has been suffering from illness, per Maresca. Though, his physical health isn't a factor in whether or not he'd be able to play against his former and parent club anyway.
Sancho is on loan from Manchester United this season, but the club has an obligation to make it a permanent transfer come next summer. As part of the deal, Sancho is unable to play against the Red Devils for the duration of the 2024–25 season.
As long as Sancho returns to good health in the next week, he'll be eligible to play against Noah in the UEFA Conference League. Plus, Chelsea has another tough Premier League fixture the following weekend hosting Arsenal before the November international break.