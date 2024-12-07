James, Fofana, Mudryk: Maresca delivers Chelsea team news as trio ruled out of Spurs clash
Enzo Maresca has delivered his Chelsea team news ahead of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, with updates on Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James and Wesley Fofana.
Unfortunately for Chelsea, Fofana and James are both facing spells on the sidelines, having suffered hamstring injuries, and it was initially feared that they could be out for the rest of the year.
Mudryk, on the other hand, has been out with illness as he failed to make the matchday squad when Chelsea thrashed Southampton 5-1 on Wednesday night.
The illness comes at the worst possible time for the Ukraine winger, who has finally started to hit some good form at Chelsea after a tough start to life in the Premier League.
The Blues travel to face London rivals Spurs on Sunday, with Maresca's men sitting second in the Premier League table.
Despite the Italian suggesting his side are not in a title race, victory against Tottenham could see Chelsea send a warning to their rivals this season amid the hectic festive fixture schedule.
Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Maresca delivered some team news as he discussed his three players that
"Both (Reece James and Wesley Fofana) are slowly getting better but as we said the other day it's a matter of weeks," he said. "They are still far. The only one still ill is Misha Mudryk. The rest are okay."
It remains to be seen as to who Maresca will select, having made seven changes against Southampton in midweek.
Nicolas Jackson and Pedro Neto could both return to the starting XI after being rested against the Saints, with the pair one booking off suspension.
Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku have also impressed when being handed the opportunity, but the duo could return to the bench on Sunday.
One thing is for sure, Robert Sanchez will come back into goal despite Filip Jorgensen's fine form, with a brilliant display against the Saints.
"Robert (Sanchez) is our number one," Maresca told the press.
A win for Chelsea could see them close the gap to Liverpool while also extending their grasp on a place in the Premier League's top four this season.