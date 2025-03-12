James, Palmer & Nkunku: Maresca makes triple Copenhagen selection decision after Chelsea 'problems'
Head coach Enzo Maresca is yet to make a decision on the involvement of Reece James, Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku for Chelsea's Conference League clash against Copenhagen.
Chelsea host the Danish side at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in the Round of 16 second leg after clinching a 2-1 victory last week in the first leg.
A quarter-final tie against either Molde or Legia Warsaw awaits Chelsea should they progress, however they will be without Wesley Fofana (ineligible), Romeo Lavia (ineligible), Noni Madueke (injury), Marc Guiu (injury) and Nicolas Jackson (injury) on Thursday night against Copenhagen.
One other player who was forced off during the first leg was Malo Gusto. He is yet to recover from his knock and Maresca confirmed the Frenchman will continue to be sidelined.
"The only one that is still injured is Malo Gusto, the only new one," Maresca said on Wednesday during his pre-match press conference. "Noni, Nicolas and Marc Guiu are still out, but the rest they can play."
Meanwhile, captain James could return to the side after missing the win over Leicester last weekend due to illness. Cole Palmer was struggling with bowel problems ahead of the Premier League victory, but was a starter in the capital. Maresca also revealed Nkunku has been struggling with problems in recent days ahead of the European affair.
All three of James, Palmer and Nkunku missed training at their Cobham base on Tuesday following a day off on Monday. In positive news for the Blues, the trio are in contention after returning to training on Wednesday and could be involved, however Maresca confirmed no decision over their involvements have been made yet.
"Cole, Reece and Christo today has been the first session," revealed the Chelsea head coach. "Yesterday (on Tuesday) they were not here and two days ago they had a rest. The reason why is because all of them had some problems but today, they were all back and they were all better."
Maresca concluded: "As I said, yesterday (Tuesday) they were not even here. Today they trained with us and we will see tomorrow (Thursday) if we are going to use some of them."