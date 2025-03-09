When Reece James & Malo Gusto could return for Chelsea after Leicester absences explained
Reece James and Malo Gusto were both absent for Chelsea's 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League.
Courtesy of a low, drilled effort into the bottom corner in the 60th minute, Marc Cucurella ensured Chelsea claimed a third consecutive win in all competitions which helped them climb above Manchester City into fourth place.
Head coach Enzo Maresca managed with the absences of both Gusto and James, two players who have been regulars when available for the Blues this season.
"This is why I was so happy at the end," reflected Maresca at full-time. "They (the players) gave everything and were unbelievable. It's not happy when you prepare for one thing and the other team arrives here and it's completely different. Between first and second halves, we created enough to win the game."
Both Gusto and James featured on Thursday night for their Conference League last-16 clash against Copenhagen in Denmark, however neither were included in the matchday squad on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca delivers double fitness update
Prior to the 1-0 win over Leicester, Maresca explained why Gusto and James were unavailable for selection, revealing: "We have made a few changes but we believe in the side today. Malo Gusto got a kick in the last game and he's not quite ready, so we did not want to risk him.
Maresca added: "Reece James last night felt unwell, so he also will not play today."
When Malo Gusto and Reece James could return for Chelsea
With Maresca confirming Gusto was only absent for a minor knock and James suffering from illness, both will hope to be available for their two big fixtures next week against Copenhagen and Arsenal..
Copenhagen are up first at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, before Chelsea travel across the capital to the Emirates next Sunday to face Arsenal, who were held by Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.